FC Barcelona cemented their lead in the Spanish league with a 1-0 away win at Athletic Bilbao. Scorer on Sunday was Raphina (45+1), the goal withstood the video assistant’s check for possible offside. Barca are nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the table.

Brazilian Raphina scored in last week’s 1-0 win over Valencia after assists from Sergio Busquets. At the other end, a goal from Inaki Williams (87′) was later disallowed after a VAR intervention because of a handball from Iker Muniain.

