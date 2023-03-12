Home Sports Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without shine
Sports

Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without shine

by admin
Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without shine

FC Barcelona cemented their lead in the Spanish league with a 1-0 away win at Athletic Bilbao. Scorer on Sunday was Raphina (45+1), the goal withstood the video assistant’s check for possible offside. Barca are nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the table.

Brazilian Raphina scored in last week’s 1-0 win over Valencia after assists from Sergio Busquets. At the other end, a goal from Inaki Williams (87′) was later disallowed after a VAR intervention because of a handball from Iker Muniain.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Double challenge in Borgiallo Registrations are open

You may also like

Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Marseille scuttled and conceded a draw against Strasbourg

Arsenal 4-0 Reading: Gunners boost top-four hopes with...

Pilsen expected 45 power plays per goal. He’ll...

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona: Raphinha scores only goal...

Paolo Banchero touches the triple-double in the success...

Juventus, disrespect to Inter for a striker? Milan...

Darida scored for the third time in four...

Kumbulla’s rude gesture in the area, kicks Berardi...

Highest number of visitors in a round since...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy