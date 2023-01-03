Home Sports Barcelona derby, blaugrana appeal: against Jordi Alba’s red card
Sports

Barcelona derby, blaugrana appeal: against Jordi Alba’s red card

by admin
Barcelona derby, blaugrana appeal: against Jordi Alba’s red card

The performance of referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during the Derbi barceloní on 31 December was much discussed

In Barcelona-Epsanyol 1-1, in total Lahoz distributed 16 yellow cards and two red cards, to Jordi Alba of Barcelona and Vinicius Souza of Espanyol, sent off within three minutes of each other. After the match, Barça manager Xavi Hernandez criticized the referee’s performance: “Lahoz handed out unnecessary cards and the game got out of control.”

After Lewandowski’s readmission to the derby…

Alba was surprised when shown his second yellow card in the 78th, given for protests. Speaking after the match, the Barça defender stated his perplexity about the decision: “I don’t understand the sending off. I just told him, and with great respect, that Joselu was to blame for his botched surgery on Christensen. Mateu booked me because he thought it was the first yellow card. There are times when he makes mistakes and I have to control myself more, but that was not the case. I’m very surprised by the expulsion.”

Barcelona were equally stunned by the red, and subsequently appealed the second yellow card shown to the full-back, as revealed by Marca. If successful, Alba will be available for Sunday’s decisive match against Atletico Madrid.

January 2, 2023 (change January 2, 2023 | 11:29 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Sport and health, free medical screening at the sports hall in Pavia

You may also like

Serie A basketball, matchday 13: Brindisi goes to...

The first day of the Dakar Rally ended-Sports-China...

Souness attacks Chelsea: “Madness to sell Lukaku and...

Zhao Rui 22+9 Ma Shang 31 points Guangdong...

Raffaella Fico, the B side is spatial: what...

Kloop takes Liverpool out of Amrabat race: ‘We...

Virtus Bologna-Milan, the report cards: Melli is a...

Juve, the offer for the renewal of Rabiot:...

Chelsea strike: taken Enzo Fernandez. 127 million go...

CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning Lectra beat Zhejiang Jones with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy