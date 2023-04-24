Barcelona eleven points ahead of Real again

FC Barcelona restored their lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish Primera Division on Sunday. The Catalans celebrated a 1-0 home win over third-placed Atletico Madrid thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres (44′) and are eleven points ahead of second-placed defending champions Real Madrid, who had already won 2-0 at home against Celta Vigo on Saturday .

For Barca it was the first competitive success after two draws and one defeat, for Atletico the first bankruptcy after 13 rounds and most recently six wins in a row.

