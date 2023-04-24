Home » Barcelona eleven points ahead of Real again
Barcelona eleven points ahead of Real again

FC Barcelona restored their lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish Primera Division on Sunday. The Catalans celebrated a 1-0 home win over third-placed Atletico Madrid thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres (44′) and are eleven points ahead of second-placed defending champions Real Madrid, who had already won 2-0 at home against Celta Vigo on Saturday .

For Barca it was the first competitive success after two draws and one defeat, for Atletico the first bankruptcy after 13 rounds and most recently six wins in a row.

