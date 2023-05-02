Home » Barcelona even further ahead of Real thanks to a shaking victory
Sports

Barcelona even further ahead of Real thanks to a shaking victory

by admin
Barcelona even further ahead of Real thanks to a shaking victory

FC Barcelona’s 27th championship title is once again closer. The Catalans were on the verge of dividing the points in Tuesday’s home game against Osasuna, but still emerged 1-0 winners thanks to a late goal from Jordi Alba (85′). At the start of the 33rd round, the lead over Real Madrid could be extended to 14 points. However, the “Royal” are still in action at Real Sociedad today (10 p.m.).

APA/AFP/Lluis Gene

After an early red card from Jorge Herrando (27th), who had to leave the field early due to an emergency brake on his league debut, Barca acted in the majority for a long time. Nevertheless, the hosts found it extremely difficult before they were finally redeemed. For the leader it was the 26th win in 33 games. For the ninth Osasuna there was no sense of achievement in the dress rehearsal for the cup final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  "I'm leaving rugby for the love of my autistic son I'm back in Australia, the family goes first"

You may also like

No one wants such penalties, says the former...

7 psychological benefits of running

Euroleague Playoff: Partizan-Real Madrid Game 3

La Liga Preview: Sevilla VS Espanyol Athletic Bilbao...

Probable formations of Verona-Inter

Céline Dumerc announces her retirement after having postponed...

Marco De Tullio joins the Speedo team

The English Football Association began investigating Klopp over...

a suspect arrested in Romania

Cycling: Kiesenhofer back at the Vuelta after a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy