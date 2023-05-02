Barcelona even further ahead of Real thanks to a shaking victory

FC Barcelona’s 27th championship title is once again closer. The Catalans were on the verge of dividing the points in Tuesday’s home game against Osasuna, but still emerged 1-0 winners thanks to a late goal from Jordi Alba (85′). At the start of the 33rd round, the lead over Real Madrid could be extended to 14 points. However, the “Royal” are still in action at Real Sociedad today (10 p.m.).

APA/AFP/Lluis Gene



After an early red card from Jorge Herrando (27th), who had to leave the field early due to an emergency brake on his league debut, Barca acted in the majority for a long time. Nevertheless, the hosts found it extremely difficult before they were finally redeemed. For the leader it was the 26th win in 33 games. For the ninth Osasuna there was no sense of achievement in the dress rehearsal for the cup final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball