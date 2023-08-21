Barcelona faces Cádiz with key players missing in crucial Sunday match

Barcelona faces a crucial match this Sunday against Cádiz as they aim for a victory following their goalless draw against Getafe on the first matchday. However, they will have to secure the win without the presence of some key players. Raphinha is unable to participate due to suspension, while Araujo is sidelined due to injury. To make matters worse, Barcelona will also be without their head coach, Xavi, who is serving a suspension.

In a surprising move, Xavi has chosen Lamine Yamal over Ferran Torres for the right-wing position, which has grabbed everyone’s attention. Additionally, Ansu Fati, who has been the subject of recent rumors regarding a potential departure from the club, will start the game on the bench.

For fans eager to follow all updates and action of the Barcelona vs. Cádiz match, it is advised to click on the provided link to stay informed.

The anticipation surrounding the lineups for both teams is palpable. Barcelona’s starting XI is yet to be unveiled, keeping fans on their toes. Similarly, the XI for Cádiz remains a mystery, adding to the excitement.

For those wondering about the date and location of the Barcelona vs. Cádiz match, it will take place soon. Stay tuned for further details on the match schedule and venue.

As the tension builds up for this important clash, Barcelona must overcome their recent setbacks and demonstrate their prowess on the field. Can they secure a vital victory without their key figures? Only time will tell.

