Barcelona has reached the women’s final again – sport.ORF.at

FC Barcelona have made it to the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the third straight season. The Catalans drew 1-1 with Chelsea at the Estadio Camp Nou on Thursday night and secured promotion after winning 1-0 in the first leg in London with a 2-1 aggregate score.

In the final on June 3 (4 p.m.) in Eindhoven, either Arsenal with the ÖFB team duo Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither or VfL Wolfsburg are waiting. The second semi-final will not be decided until Monday (6.45 p.m.) in London after a 2-2 draw in the first game.

Hansen also scores in the second leg

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead in the 63rd minute, and as in game one, Norway’s offensive support Caroline Graham Hansen was successful. Chelsea struck back almost immediately, after a shot that was briefly deflected, Guron Reit (67th) confidently dusted off. But the guests couldn’t do more.

Barca, where world footballer Alexia Putellas was at least back on the bench after a long break due to a cruciate ligament rupture, has the chance to win the premier class again after 2021. Last season the Spaniards lost 3-1 to Olympique Lyon in the final in Turin. Chelsea missed revenge for losing 4-0 to the Spanish giants in the 2021 final in Gothenburg.

