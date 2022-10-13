There are gestures, however tiny they may be, that bring great things with them. A like, a simple “like”, for example. A click that says where you are, where you are, who you are with. Or at least that’s how it is interpreted.

Last night Lautaro Martinez after the great night, his and Inter Milan, posted a message on Instagram at the Camp Nou: “Heart, personality, humility #forzainter”. The post this morning was running towards 400,000 likes, with over 6000 comments. In the first category, illustrious people like ex-teammate Achraf Hakimi, or the ex-club del Toro, Racing from Avellaneda. But it is from the second category, that of likes, that significant support has come.

leo’s like

—

Among those who liked it was Leo Messi. Teammate of Lautaro’s national team, but also a former Barcelona totem pole demolished by the Argentine from Inter. Leo could remain silent, he could write to Lautaro in private, but he chose to make his thoughts about him public, which was immediately received and transmitted to the world. One month after the World Cup, and in the midst of insistent, even if we do not know how well founded, rumors of a possible return of Messi to Barça, Leo has chosen love for his country. Messi is with Martinez, with all due respect to a recent past, sentimental and glorious. To the “culé” fans that like hurt, Argentine salt on the Italian wound. With the Europa League in a very dangerous approach for the second consecutive year, the Blaugrana world has received with pain the stance of those who led Barcelona to the conquest of 4 Champions (and two treble) in 10 years. A little like, a big discomfort.