Barcelona jokes again!The new aid cannot register for the competition, two people can leave for free

On August 11, Beijing time, according to ESPN reports, Barcelona new aids Christensen and Casey can leave the team for free if they do not register before Saturday’s La Liga opener with Vallecano.

Earlier this summer, Christensen and Casey joined Barcelona on free transfers from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. However, there are still three days before the start of the new season, and neither of them are registered in La Liga. Sources have told ESPN that both players have the option of enforcing a clause allowing them to leave for free if they fail to register before Barca’s opening game against Vallecano.

It is understood that in a worst-case scenario, Barcelona will seek to communicate with players’ agents to avoid such an extreme outcome, as they will not be able to register to sign players until the end of the month. An insider told ESPN that Barcelona still does not have enough income to complete the registration of all new aids and can only choose to register some players.

Barcelona introduced Christensen, Casey, Lewandowski, Rafinha, Conde and many other new aids this summer, but these players have not yet been registered in La Liga due to financial problems.

