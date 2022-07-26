Dallas, July 26, 2022 – The second friendly match of the Juventus in America is upon us. At the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, the bianconeri face Barcelona, ​​which in the first match in the United States has drawn the Real Madrid 1-0 thanks to the goal of the new signing Raphinha. This was a match where the Catalans showed excellent things making themselves preferable to their rivals Blancos, also thanks to the contribution of Robert Lewandowski, new beacon of the Blaugrana attack. Compared to the race with the Guadalajara Sports Club, the one against the team led by Xavi on the bench promises to be a decidedly more convincing test for the troop of Massimiliano Allegriwho seeks comforting answers from his own.

The probable formations

The Old Lady will have to do without Paul Pogba, who didn’t leave for Dallas. The French midfielder, as communicated by the Piedmontese club, has suffered a lateral meniscus injury, which will force the former Manchester United to have an operation already in the States. From the first minute against Barca there should be the other two summer purchases, Bremer e Of Mariawith the first to pair with Bonucci, making his debut after resting against the Chivas. Same goes for Vlahovic forward and for McKennie in the middle of the field, where he could act as well Soulé.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati. There. Xavi.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Bremer, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Soulé; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kean. All. Allegri

Timetable and where to see it

The friendly match between Juventus and Barcelona is scheduled for the Italian night between today and tomorrow, to be precise at 2:30. It will be possible to follow it only for subscribers to Dazn, the only broadcaster to broadcast the meeting both on TV and in streaming.

Juve, Pogba goes ko: meniscus injury in the right knee

Juventus, assault on Paredes

Juve, Szczesny: “We lacked the tour experience”