The words of the blaugrana patron after his elimination from the Champions League.

John Laportapresident of the Barcelonaputs his face to it after the elimination of the team from the Champions League following the victory of Inter and, subsequently, also after the defeat remedied against Bayern Munich a few hours after the challenge of the Nerazzurri.

Speaking at the press conference, the patron blaugrana admitted: “Unfortunately, the miracle did not happen. We have to thank the fans because in a very difficult match they encouraged the players and the team. We have the best fans in the world. An emotionally difficult match to play afterwards. having seen the Inter match all together, which was torture for us. “

Despite the “relegation” to the Europa League, The door he said he was confident for the continuation of the season that sees the blaugrana still in the running to win trophies: “Now we have to look forward, we still have La Liga and other competitions, we knew that in this period of construction there would be ups and downs. keep growing every day “.

