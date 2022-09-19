Lyon assistant coach Giuly said that Messi is a world-class player, but the situation is too complicated.

Last season, Messi’s performance at PSG was relatively sluggish, scoring only 11 goals in all competitions. However, this season, Messi ushered in a rebound, scoring 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 games.

Former Barcelona player Giuli supported Messi in an interview. He said: “I know last season was very complicated for Messi. When you were the top star of the club before, arrived in a new country, another championship team , it’s not going to be easy to get used to, even if you’re the best player in the world. It takes time to change, we’ve seen a tough first year for him. But I’m sure his second season will be good because the great Players will always find their own problems and that’s what they do.”

“Of course, Messi is different, but Messi is still very good. He’s still Leo and he can still change the game on his own. His IQ can be decisive. He’s relatively good in terms of finishing. Weakened, he’s now leaning towards assists. He’s shown everyone that he can still have a strong impact in the game, even at 35. He’s a role model for all players, young and old.”

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty