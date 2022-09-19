Home Sports Barcelona legend Giuli defends Messi: he is “the king of the world” but the situation is complicated | Goal.com China
Sports

Barcelona legend Giuli defends Messi: he is “the king of the world” but the situation is complicated | Goal.com China

by admin
Barcelona legend Giuli defends Messi: he is “the king of the world” but the situation is complicated | Goal.com China

Lyon assistant coach Giuly said that Messi is a world-class player, but the situation is too complicated.

Last season, Messi’s performance at PSG was relatively sluggish, scoring only 11 goals in all competitions. However, this season, Messi ushered in a rebound, scoring 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 games.

Former Barcelona player Giuli supported Messi in an interview. He said: “I know last season was very complicated for Messi. When you were the top star of the club before, arrived in a new country, another championship team , it’s not going to be easy to get used to, even if you’re the best player in the world. It takes time to change, we’ve seen a tough first year for him. But I’m sure his second season will be good because the great Players will always find their own problems and that’s what they do.”

“Of course, Messi is different, but Messi is still very good. He’s still Leo and he can still change the game on his own. His IQ can be decisive. He’s relatively good in terms of finishing. Weakened, he’s now leaning towards assists. He’s shown everyone that he can still have a strong impact in the game, even at 35. He’s a role model for all players, young and old.”

Getty Images
Sergio Ramos Lionel MessiGetty Images
Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe PSG Champions League 2022-23Getty

Editor’s Picks

See also  People around Dembele: Barcelona say they have no money to renew but they want to sign Harland

You may also like

Juve in Monza: Allegri escorted, the fans contest

Willy Hernangomez named most valuable player in men’s...

Roma-Atalanta, Abraham: “I apologize for the result”. Then...

Milan-Napoli, Dest touches Kvara’s foot. But for the...

The 14th National Games of Hunan Province ended...

Milan-Napoli 1-2, goals from Politano, Giroud and Simeone

Schroder on returning to the Lakers: James is...

Politano, Giroud, Simeone and … 2 bars: Milan-Napoli,...

Milan-Napoli, Pioli: ‘Playing so well you can’t just...

Premier League-Jesus headed Saka with two assists, Arsenal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy