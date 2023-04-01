The Pole was reunited with the goal against Elche after having gone three straight games without scoring in the League

The goal also put an end to his worst personal streak in the last five years, having linked five games without seeing a goal

The front Robert Lewandowski was reunited with the goal against Elche and thus shelved the bad streak that had followed him in recent days. The Pole had chained three consecutive games without scoring in the League, thus equaling his previous worst scoring streak in the competition. The goal also put an end to his worst personal streak in the last five years, after having linked five games in a row without scoring between Barça (three games) and the Polish team (two more).

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 20th minute, taking advantage of an assist from Araujo. It was his sixteenth goal in the competition and remains one more day at the top of the table of top achievers. The Blaugrana forward thus removed the thorn after not having been able to beat the rival goalkeeper against Almería, Athletic and Real Madrid. Against Valencia he could not play due to injury.

His previous worst record It was also three days between November 5 and December 31, when he went blank against Almería, Osasuna and Espanyol consecutively. On the other hand, his best mark was registered at the beginning of the championship by chaining six consecutive games in the League scoring. His balance between the second and seventh days was nine goals.

The Pole can not only boast of being the provisional Pichichi, but also of being the player who has opened the scoring the most times in the League. He has done it seven times.