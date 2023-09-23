Barcelona Looks to Bounce Back Against Celta in LaLiga Clash

Barcelona takes on Celtic of Vigo today in a highly anticipated LaLiga match at Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. Manager Xavi Hernandez is opting to rotate some key players to distribute minutes among the squad, considering the upcoming schedule of games.

The match comes a day after Barcelona officially announced a contract extension for Xavi and following their back-to-back 5-0 defeats against Betis in LaLiga and Antwerp in the Champions League. Motivated and determined, Barcelona aims to climb up the standings, at least until Real Madrid’s match against Atlético on Sunday.

Currently, the surprise leader of LaLiga is Girona, who secured a thrilling 5-3 victory against Mallorca, accumulating 16 points. Barcelona has the chance to match that point total if they defeat Celta today.

In terms of the starting lineup, Xavi has decided to field most of the regular starters. The team will consist of Ter Stegen, Joao Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Gündogan, Oriol Romeu, De Jong, Ferran, Lewandowski, and Joao Félix.

Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates of the Barcelona vs Celta LaLiga match.

