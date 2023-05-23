Barcelona lose second game after winning title

Spain’s champions FC Barcelona are out of breath after winning the title early in the league final. Coach Xavi Hernandez’s team lost 3-1 (2-0) at Club Real Valladolid, which was threatened with relegation, on Tuesday evening and thus also lost the second game after the championship celebration. Valladolid left the relegation zone for the time being with their eleventh win of the season and is now 17th in the table.

Barcelona had previously only conceded three goals against Real on Matchday 9 and conceded just 15 goals in 35 games in total. Fourth-placed Real Sociedad, meanwhile, defeated Almeria 1-0 and could secure a place in the UEFA Champions League should Villarreal lose points on Wednesday with two rounds to go.

Lewandowski scores consolation goal for Barca

Valladolid quickly took the lead against Barcelona with an early header own goal from Andreas Christensen (2′) and a converted penalty from Cyle Larin (22′). After that, Barcelona had three chances in a row, but Robert Lewandowski (32nd) also just missed the goal. Gonzalo Plata made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, Lewandowski at least scored the consolation goal in the 84th minute.

Overall, the Catalans had a lot more chances in the first half, but didn’t take advantage of them. After the break, Hernandez brought on substitute goalie Inaki Pena for German team keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Barca pressed again offensively, but lacked the final punch until Lewandowski’s late goal.

