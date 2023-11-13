Barcelona Loses 2-1 at Home to Alaves: Lewandowski Scores Twice in La Liga Clash

Barcelona Loses 2-1 to Alaves in La Liga Match

In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Alaves in the 13th round of La Liga on November 12th. The match saw Alaves forward Omolodion open the game with a blitz in the first minute, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Despite a strong effort from Barcelona, they were unable to recover from the early setback.

In the 53rd minute, Barcelona’s Le Wan scored a crucial header, breaking a 6-game scoring drought. However, Alaves quickly responded with Rafinha creating a point and Lewandowski completing a double shot to secure the win for his team. The final score was 2-1 in favor of Alaves.

Barcelona’s disappointing performance leaves them with 30 points after 13 rounds, placing them 4 points away from Girona at the top of the standings. The loss also highlights the team’s struggle to maintain consistency this season.

The match was marked by a fast-paced start, with Alaves capitalizing on an early opportunity to take the lead. Barcelona’s attempts to level the score were not enough to change the outcome, and they ultimately fell short in their home game.

Despite the setback, Barcelona remains a formidable force in La Liga, and fans can expect the team to bounce back from this loss in the upcoming matches. The result serves as a reminder that every game in the league is crucial, and Barcelona will need to regroup and refocus in order to stay competitive in the race for the title.