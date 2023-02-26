news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – Barcelona are paying dearly for Manchester United’s elimination from the Europa League. In Andalusia, on the Almeria field, the streak of 13 consecutive useful results in the league (12 wins and 1 draw) of Xavi’s team was interrupted, playing one of the worst matches of his season (72% of ball possession but barely a shot on target in the 90′) deserving the defeat, the second in this edition of La Liga. The match was decided by a goal in the 24th minute by El Bilal Touré, fixing the result on 1-o.



Despite the defeat, after matchday 23, Barcelona still have a seven-point lead (59 against 52) ​​over Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 in the derby with Atletico yesterday.



