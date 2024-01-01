Home » Barcelona: Marcos Alonso, to undergo back surgery
Barcelona: Marcos Alonso, to undergo back surgery

Barcelona: Marcos Alonso, to undergo back surgery

Barcelona Defender Marcos Alonso to Undergo Back Surgery
Dec 31, 2023, 4:45 PM ET

Barcelona has reported that their defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days. The Catalan club announced the news on Sunday, stating that the surgery aims to solve “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept Alonso, 33, out of action in recent weeks.

Barcelona did not provide a timetable for Alonso’s recovery but indicated that they will give more details once the surgery is done. The former Chelsea player has played seven games this season, with four of them as starters. In total, he has played 44 games for Barcelona and has scored three goals.

The news comes as Barcelona is currently in fourth place in LaLiga, sitting seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona after 18 games. They are set to visit Las Palmas on Thursday. Alonso’s absence will be a blow to the team as they continue to compete in the league.

We will continue to monitor Alonso’s recovery and provide updates as more information becomes available.

