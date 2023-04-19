Home » Barcelona Open: Britain’s Cameron Norrie cruises past qualifier Pavel Kotov into last 16
Sports

Barcelona Open: Britain’s Cameron Norrie cruises past qualifier Pavel Kotov into last 16

by admin
Barcelona Open: Britain’s Cameron Norrie cruises past qualifier Pavel Kotov into last 16
Seventh seed Cameron Norrie received a bye in the opening round of the Barcelona Open

British number one Cameron Norrie claimed a comfortable straight-set victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open.

The world number 13 won 6-1 6-2 in one hour 15 minutes on the clay.

Norrie, 27, broke twice in each set to win his first match against the 108th-ranked Russian.

Britain’s Dan Evans is in action later on Wednesday against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi.

Norrie, who won a clay-court title at the Rio Open in February, will face either Australia’s Jason Kubler or Italy’s ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Musetti, 21, produced a shock victory over world number one Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters last week before being knocked out by compatriot Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sinner reached the third round in Barcelona with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Fellow seeds Alex de Minaur, of Australia, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Canadian Denis Shapovalov also made it through to the last 16.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

See also  Does pizza make you fat? - SportOutdoor24

You may also like

The Serie A standings without the 15-point penalty...

The richest people live in villages, admits the...

Damar Hamlin’s timeline from injury to his return...

Bolzano forces final showdown – sport.ORF.at

Tadej Pogacar tames the wall of Huy and...

Before his son’s provincial exam interview, his father...

Real Madrid and AC Milan first qualified for...

Sevilla v Manchester United: Sevilla boss Jose Luis...

Bad luck like Hujer! Experienced striker considers plums...

Wenling, the first event of the 8th Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy