Barcelona Open: Cameron Norrie out but Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov

Dan Evans is seeded 12th at the Barcelona Open

British number one Cameron Norrie is out of the Barcelona Open but Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals with an impressive win over Karen Khachanov.

Seventh seed Norrie controlled the first set of his last-16 match against Lorenzo Musetti but the Italian fought back to win 3-6 6-4 6-1.

British number two Evans broke serve once in each set to overcome Russian sixth seed Khachanov 6-3 6-4.

He will play 15th seed Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight.

Cerundolo knocked out third seed Casper Ruud with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win.

Evans, 32, has found form on clay after a run of six successive defeats since reaching the third round at the Australian Open in January.

He progressed to the semi-finals in Marrakech at the start of April and, despite losing in three sets in the Monte Carlo Masters last week, has followed up with a strong run in Barcelona.

After winning the first set, Norrie, 27, moved to 15-40 on Musetti’s serve at 4-4 in the second, but missed the break-point chances and had his own serve broken in the next game, before the 21-year-old Italian cruised through a one-sided decider.

Musetti, the world number 20, has achieved his best career results on clay and beat Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo last week on the way to the quarter-finals.

His run was ended by compatriot Jannik Sinner, who he will face again in the quarter-finals in Barcelona.

Sinner beat Japanese 16th seed Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased past Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-2.

Spain’s world number two Carlos Alcaraz beat compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 7-5.

Meanwhile, at the Bavarian International in Munich, Alexander Zverev was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 by Australian world number 82 Christopher O’Connell.