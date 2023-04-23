Home » Barcelona Open: Dan Evans beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals
Sports

Barcelona Open: Dan Evans beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals

by admin
Barcelona Open: Dan Evans beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz is seeking a third tournament victory of the season after wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells

Great Britain’s Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets in the Barcelona Open semi-finals by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who has yet to drop a set this tournament, won 6-2 6-2 in 81 minutes.

The 19-year-old world number two will play Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after he beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 5-7 6-3.

“It’s so special to play a final here in Barcelona, a tournament that I love playing,” said Alcaraz.

The US Open champion, who missed the Monte Carlo Masters last week because of hand and back problems, is chasing a third title of the season after wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.

Swiatek through after Jabeur retires hurt

Iga Swiatek hugging and consoling Ons Jabeur
Iga Swiatek (left) hugged and consoled Ons Jabeur after she was forced to pull out of their semi-final through injury

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final for the second successive year after semi-final opponent Ons Jabeur retired hurt.

The world number one was 3-0 ahead in the first set when Tunisian Jabeur was forced to pull out with a calf problem.

“I don’t know what Ons’ situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it’s going to go,” said French and US Open champion Swiatek.

“I told her we’re probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we’ll see each other there. She’s a fighter, so she’s going to be back quick. I just hope it’s nothing serious.”

Earlier on Saturday, Australian Open champion Sabalenka beat Russian Anastasia Potapova in straight sets to reach the final in Stuttgart for a third successive year.

See also  National Table Tennis Championships: Shanghai and Liaoning won the men's and women's team championships

The Belarusian world number two, who lost the 2021 final to Ashleigh Barty before being beaten by Swiatek last year, won 6-1 6-2 in just 58 minutes as she chases a third title of the year.

Watch on iPlayer banner

You may also like

3rd league: VfB Oldenburg gets a point in...

NBA playoffs, LA Clippers Phoenix Suns game-4 100-112:...

National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau...

Top German striker: Ottawa Senators prohibit Stützle from...

Football: Real Madrid wins, Real Sociedad sees the...

Football, Regionalliga West: Back in the 3rd league...

Bundesliga-Mullen double hit Bellingham scored Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt...

Donyell Malen: From bad purchase to factor in...

Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking...

Toni Kroos is on the way to becoming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy