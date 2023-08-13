Home » Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw
Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Defending champions FC Barcelona have made a disappointing start to the Primera Division. The Catalans were held to a goalless draw at Getafe FC on Sunday night’s matchday one.

In a heated game, Barcelona’s Raphinha saw the red card for an elbow blow (42′). In the second half, Barca’s coach Luis Enrique had to leave the sidelines after complaining wildly to the referees (70′). Getafe also ended the game with only ten men after a yellow card for Jaime Mata (57′).

In the 13th minute of added time, a possible penalty kick for Barcelona was checked via video evidence, but referee Cesar Soto Grado ruled that the guests had handball beforehand.

