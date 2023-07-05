Barcelona Struck Deal to Sign Atletico Parana Striker Vitor Roque in 2024

July 5th, Beijing – In a shocking announcement, Barcelona has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atletico Parana striker Vitor Roque. The deal, which is set to be finalized in January 2024, has created waves in the football world.

The necessary paperwork has been prepared, and both Barcelona and Atletico Parana are in the process of thoroughly checking all the documents. Multiple sources have confirmed that the two parties have reached a comprehensive agreement for the transfer.

According to media reports, Vitor Roque will not be joining Barcelona in the current summer transfer window but will instead make the move in 2024. The transfer fee for the Brazilian prodigy is set at 35 million euros, with an additional 10 million euros in floating terms. Roque is expected to sign a six-year contract, valid until June 2029, and will have a staggering release clause of 1 billion euros.

At only 18 years of age, Vitor Roque rose through the youth ranks of Cruzeiro and was purchased by Atletico Parana in 2022. In his debut season, Roque proved his potential by contributing 7 goals and 3 assists in 36 games. This season, he has already scored an impressive 15 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 games, securing the second position in the Brazilian top scorer list.

Interestingly, during the 13th round of the Brazilian Serie A on July 3, Atletico Parana faced Palmeiras and drew 2-2. Vitor Roque, wearing the No. 9 jersey, netted a goal, with his opponent Ndrik, also No. 9, scoring for the opposing side. After the game, the two players shared a warm embrace and appeared to engage in a private conversation.

In a related development, Ndrik, who has previously signed for Real Madrid, is also expected to make his way to Europe in 2024. Rumors suggest that both players could potentially join the ranks of Barcelona and Real Madrid, setting the stage for an intense rivalry between the two giants of Spanish football.

It remains to be seen how Vitor Roque will adapt to the high-pressure environment of Barcelona. However, his impressive performances in Brazil have undoubtedly caught the attention of the football world. Fans and critics alike eagerly await the arrival of the young striker and anticipate how he will shape Barcelona’s future.

