Barcelona ready to pay 1 million euros to free Joel Parra

Barcelona has practically completed the purchase of the training player they needed for their new project. The chosen one is Joel Parra: the young Joventut winger (23 years old, 2.01 metres) has already accepted Barcelona’s offer, as anticipated by the Twitter profile ‘The Home of Glory’, and now all that remains is for Barça to release him from his current contract with Penya.

According to sources cited by Sports worldthe Blaugrana club has already communicated this morning to Joventut their willingness to pay his release clause of one million euros.

Parra is one of the best young players in Spanish basketball. At 23 he is the undisputed owner of Joventut and a member of the Spanish national team which won Eurobasket last summer. He can play in the positions of ‘three’ and ‘four’ and is very complete (9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in the last Liga Endesa).

Parra would arrive at Palau with a long contract, we are talking about four years, which would allow the investment to be diluted with an annual depreciation of 250,000 euros.

