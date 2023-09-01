Barcelona Receives 40 Million Euro Proposal for Robert Lewandowski as Transfer Window Closes

THE BARÇA, AGAINST THE CLOCK THIS MARKET

Saudi Arabia continues to build its league with important additions until the transfer window closes and new information maintains that one of his goals is at FC Barcelona. And it is that the newspaper ‘SPORT’ assures that The Catalans have received a proposal of 40 million euros for Robert Lewandowski in this final stretch of the market.

Barça and its changes in the squad

It is important to remember that the transfer window in the Middle East will be open until September 20, which will allow the operation not to be carried out immediately. Yes indeed, the culés could not find him a relief of guarantees for this first half of the season because there are only a few hours left before the end of the summer day.

Xavi Hernández’s squad has undergone major changes during the month of August, being the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain and that of Ansu Fati to Brighton & Hove the most outstanding. In case the Pole ends up in Arabia, the group of attackers would be made up of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres, taking into account that ‘Ez Abde’ is still on the exit ramp and the operation for Joao Félix has not yet materialized.

Lewandowski wants to continue at Barça

Despite the fact that Lewandowski is 35 years old and was signed for more than 45 million euros, the certain thing is that in the offices of the Barça not consider still his exit. The proposal has not been accepted and the footballer himself does not see himself playing in Arab football yet, since his wish is to succeed in Spain and have a great season in the Champions League.

So things, the offer will remain on the table and there are still more than 3 weeks left for Barcelona to make a decision on the striker. ‘Lewy’ started the course with a goal in his first three games and already accumulates 34 goals in the 49 commitments he has played in all competitions. Its present and future point to Barcelona, but anything can happen in a more than volatile market.

