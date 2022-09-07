Original title: Barcelona released a poster to warm up the Champions League: Dream big

Barcelona released a poster to warm up the Champions League: Dream big

Live it, September 7th, at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on September 8th, in the first round of Group C of the 2022-23 Champions League group stage, Barcelona will win against Pilsen. Before the game, Barcelona officially released a poster to preview the game. hot.

Barcelona officially released a poster featuring players such as Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Lewandowski, Conde and Ter Stegen walking towards the stadium, with the club logo and the Champions League logo above.

Barcelona also posted on social media: “Dream big.”

(Ma Dongyu)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: