Home Sports Barcelona, ​​Romeu: “Messi can come back, he would come for free”
Sports

Barcelona, ​​Romeu: “Messi can come back, he would come for free”

by admin
Barcelona, ​​Romeu: “Messi can come back, he would come for free”

Eduard Romeu does not rule out that the Argentine still wears the Blaugrana shirt, “it being understood that it would be a decision to be taken in agreement with the management and with the player”

This time the most important assumptions, the economic ones, are there. Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona is not unthinkable, quite the contrary. “It would certainly be feasible because it would be on a free transfer, it being understood that it would be a decision to be taken in agreement with the management and the player” admitted Eduard Romeu, vice president of Barcelona, ​​in the interview granted to Catalunya Radio. “Today there is a completely different structure – he continued – we have gone from having players with off-market salaries and a squad with a high average age to a team that has a future and is more sustainable. We must not deviate from the table of march that we have planned and salaries have been reduced by over 150 million euros “. In any case, there is still a lot of work to be done: “Without sounding presumptuous, we have saved Barça but we are not yet financially healthy and it will be necessary to maintain austerity and rigor from this point of view. The company must be healthy at the end of the cycle. five years, the goal is therefore to get there in 2025. The losses will not reach the 100 million that some estimates have predicted “.

Margin

Romeu then commented on the summer movements, which not only concern the buying and selling of players but also – for example – the sale of a part of the television rights: “We had to be brave, to find a balance. We sold a part of the future, for better or for worse, even if we have limited the benefits that these funds can derive from them, having the possibility of anticipating the repurchase option “. And news in view of the winter transfer market cannot be ruled out. “We have a bit of margin, in recent months we have made very important efforts but if there is an intervention necessary to complete the squad, we will do it. We will study something” concluded the vice president of Barcelona.

See also  UEFA Champions League - Lewandowski's three yuan Dembele 2 assists Barcelona 5-1 Pilsson victory_Small penalty area_Torres_right foot

September 28, 2022 (change September 28, 2022 | 19:09)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Sassuolo-Salernitana, the first referee in Serie A is...

UEFA Nations League roundup: Spain advances to the...

The newly promoted terrible Il Colleretto enchants, Vallorco...

tama 62RS: yacht open in stile italiano

WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights...

Basket Super Cup, Sassari first finalist: Tortona ko...

Reform of sports work: the CDM says yes....

Durant: The whole league does not respect my...

Calciomercato Inter, from Chalobah to Pedraza and Soyuncu:...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships: China beats Japan and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy