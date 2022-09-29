This time the most important assumptions, the economic ones, are there. Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona is not unthinkable, quite the contrary. “It would certainly be feasible because it would be on a free transfer, it being understood that it would be a decision to be taken in agreement with the management and the player” admitted Eduard Romeu, vice president of Barcelona, ​​in the interview granted to Catalunya Radio. “Today there is a completely different structure – he continued – we have gone from having players with off-market salaries and a squad with a high average age to a team that has a future and is more sustainable. We must not deviate from the table of march that we have planned and salaries have been reduced by over 150 million euros “. In any case, there is still a lot of work to be done: “Without sounding presumptuous, we have saved Barça but we are not yet financially healthy and it will be necessary to maintain austerity and rigor from this point of view. The company must be healthy at the end of the cycle. five years, the goal is therefore to get there in 2025. The losses will not reach the 100 million that some estimates have predicted “.