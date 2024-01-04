Barcelona SC confirms Aníbal Chalá as its new player

Aníbal Chalá has officially joined Barcelona SC as a “free” player, causing tension with former team Emelec who issued a statement weeks ago warning against transferring the player without paying the termination clause or facing legal action.

Barcelona SC confirmed the acquisition of Chalá via social media despite Emelec’s threat of legal action. The club even announced a press conference to introduce the player to the fans. Chalá, who also responded to the situation by claiming he was a free agent for the 2024 season, is set to join Barcelona SC for the next four seasons.

However, Emelec has reportedly prepared to take the case to court and demand payment of over USD 600,000 for the transfer of Chalá to Barcelona SC.

The situation has been a significant talking point in Ecuadorian football, with fans debating whether Emelec will follow through with legal action. Barcelona SC, on the other hand, has been successful in securing Chalá and is rumored to be negotiating with other players.

