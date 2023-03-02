Home Sports Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son
FC Barcelona have signed Joao Mendes, the 18-year-old son of former Barca star Ronaldinho, for the Under-19 team. Joao follows in the footsteps of his famous father, who scored 71 goals in 145 games for the Catalans from 2003 to 2008 and won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

Joao played in his home country at Cruzeiro Belo Horizonte from the age of 14 until the end of last year and has been training in Barcelona since January. He can be used both as a striker and as a midfielder, as the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” wrote on Thursday.

He is quite experienced for his age, shoots with his right foot, but is also skilled with his left foot. The contract initially runs until the end of June 2024. The 42-year-old Ronaldinho has been working as an ambassador for Barca since 2017.

