Of Carlos Passerini

In the document published by «El Mundo», Enríquez Negreira writes to Bartomeu when the rich collaboration is interrupted, threatening to explode «a great scandal». But there is the risk of prescription at the sporting level

Barçagate, the case that is shaking Spanish football to its foundations, is enriched every day with new sensational details. Now documents have also appeared that further complicate the story. To reveal them is The world, the daily of the RCS group, which this morning published a burofax in which the former vice president of referees José María Enríquez Negreira threatens the then president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, to disclose all the irregularities of which he has become aware if the club had interrupted the relationship of (very rich) collaboration. Negreira affirms that he will have no qualms about revealing everything by addressing the court and detonating “a scandal”, unless the other party retraces his steps, re-establishing collaboration. In the burofax, the former vice president of the Spanish whistles does not go around too much. And he mentions “all the irregularities that I have seen and known”.

“I don’t think another scandal is good for the club” the words of Enriquez Negreira to Bartomeu. The burofax (a document used in Spain for communications in which sender, recipient and message are certified: famous was the one with which Leo Messi announced the end of his relationship with Barcelona) dates back to 5 February 2019, i.e. 8 months after the last bill paid by Barcelona to the company Dasnil 95, of which the former vice president of referees was the only shareholder. The collaboration between Enriquez Negreira and the Catalan club, it has emerged in the last few hours, had been going on for a long time: it would have already started in 2001 and would have earned the former referee over 7 million euros. The issue you are trying to clarify is taxation is: were those really consultancies to «train» the players to manage the referee they would encounter or was it a corruption? See also Real Madrid - Al-Hilal, Club World Cup Final, live: schedule, line-up and where to watch for free

The investigators found no documentation of the services provided by the former arbitrator, who defended himself by saying that his reports were all verbal. But the investigators of the Revenue Agency suspect arbitration favors: “Barcelona wanted to make sure that unfavorable decisions were not made by the referees, that is, that everything was neutral”. Always on Mundo they point out that in the period covered by the invoices Barça went 746 days without being called a penalty against themfrom 14 February 2016 to 1 March 2018. The figure makes an impression, but obviously it is not enough.

Meanwhile, Spain is divided. The question is also political, with the fùtbol becoming the battleground of the eternal match between the central government and the separatists of independence. The scandal, however, is already over, according to the newspaper Brand. The newspaper reports an excerpt from the new law on sport, approved by Congress on 22 December 2022: article 112, in fact, states that «very serious infractions will be prescribed after three years, serious ones after two years and minor ones after six months ». In short, on a sporting level there will be no consequences. The confirmation also came from Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Liga: “Aesthetically and ethically this type of thing cannot happen in Spanish football, let’s see how the court investigation concludes from a criminal point of view”. First of all, however, we need to understand if the crime exists or not.