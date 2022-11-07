All that glitters is gold: after the ball, it’s time for the shoe. There is talk of individual recognition in the world of football, with Karim Benzema who was awarded in Paris last month as the best footballer of the year and with Robert Lewandowski who will instead be crowned in Barcelona as the most prolific player of the last 12 months on Wednesday. In the Catalan capital, as had happened in the French capital, there will be a delegation of fan token holders.

The digital token platform has in fact made available to its community two prizes with tickets for the Golden Shoe award ceremony, which will be held in the old Catalan brewery Estrella Damm, a place of primary importance for Blaugrana cheering. . The presence of the flag Carles Puyol and president Joan Laporta has already been confirmed, but other representatives of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are expected, the club with which the Pole has scored dozens of goals. The method of assigning the two prizes is the classic one of the last weeks of the world of fan tokens: two reverse auctions, with the cost of the package starting from 200 thousand Ssu (the experience points that are accumulated by participating in games and surveys) and goes down by five thousand units every five minutes. Until a fan in possession of fan tokens stops the countdown by converting points and securing tickets for the award ceremony.