Barcelona tours official statement after Gavi’s operation: how long will he be out? – Ten.hn

Barcelona’s rising star, Gavi, will be out of action for up to 10 months after undergoing knee surgery, the club confirmed in an official statement. The news comes as a blow to both the player and the team, as they will be without his skills and contribution for quite some time.

The 17-year-old midfielder has shown great promise this season, making a name for himself with his impressive performances on the field. However, a serious knee injury has put a halt to his progress and will see him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona will have to make do without Gavi’s talents for the rest of the season as they aim to navigate through their fixtures without one of their key players. It remains to be seen how the team will cope without the young star, but they will undoubtedly be hoping for a swift and full recovery for Gavi.

Fans and teammates alike will be wishing Gavi all the best as he begins his road to recovery. The club will be providing him with the support and resources necessary to ensure that he can return to action as soon as possible. In the meantime, Barcelona will have to regroup and find ways to compensate for the absence of their promising young talent.

Stay tuned for more updates on Gavi’s recovery and Barcelona’s efforts to adjust to their roster without him.

