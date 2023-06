James Nnaji, 18-year-old Barcelona big man, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 31 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Nigerian athlete would like to immediately try the leap to the NBA, but according to the sports world the Blaugrana are working to convince him to postpone the appointment for at least a year.

Nnaji averaged 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in the ACB this year.

