Marcus Rashford has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season under Erik ten Hag

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised Erik ten Hag for transforming Manchester United and turning Marcus Rashford into “one of the most dangerous players in Europe”.

The Spanish giants host United on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off.

Ten Hag was appointed in the summer and has quickly made his mark, with the Red Devils flying high in the Premier League and also in the EFL Cup final.

“Ten Hag is a great coach,” Xavi said.

“In my mind I believe that somehow [reversing] the situation of United was no easy task and he’s accomplishing it.

“They are excited again, the club, the fanbase and also the way they play does a lot.

“He changes things offensively, defensively, everyone’s working very well, so it’s a tough rival for us and he’s a very interesting coach.”

Rashford in particular has excelled under the Dutch manager.

The striker scored his 13th goal in 15 games since the World Cup in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Leedsnetting more than any other player in Europe in that time.

“In the transition he is very, very dangerous so we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford,” added Xavi.

“He’s one of the most dangerous players now in Europe.”

‘Both clubs needed a reset’

Barcelona, who will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele for Thursday’s game, will provide a tough test for Manchester United.

They top La Liga, 11 points ahead of Real Madrid, and have won their past eight games in all competitions.

Ten Hag returned Xavi’s praise and said the former midfielder has Barcelona heading in the right direction following a much-needed “reset”.

“Both clubs are in the Europa League, but both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League,” he said.

“Not just to be there but to have a real impact in the Champions League, after the group stage going to the semi-finals, final, to win even.

“The reality is we are in the Europa League, but both clubs needed a reset and we are both going in the right direction.

“It’s exciting to face each other. With each test you get better.”

‘De Jong makes your team stronger’

The game will see Manchester United come up against Frenkie de Jong, who had been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League club in the summer.

Ten Hag is very familiar with the midfielder, having managed him at Ajax before the Netherlands international’s move to Barcelona.

“He’s a fantastic player playing out from the back, he always has time, it was a pleasure to work with him,” said Ten Hag.

“Frenkie is an incredibly good player [and would be] for every club in the whole world. He has a unique quality, if you can get him in your squad your team will be stronger.”