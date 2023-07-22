Barcelona vs. Juventus Preseason Friendly Match Cancelled Due to Illness

Title: Barcelona vs. Juventus International Friendly Match Cancelled Due to Illness Concerns

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 22, in California, has been cancelled. The decision came after several members of the Barcelona squad were affected by a gastrointestinal virus.

The match, which was part of the Soccer Champions Cup, was set to be played at Levi’s Stadium. However, the club has not yet announced if there will be a rescheduling or a new tentative date for the match.

Fans eagerly looking forward to the encounter were left disappointed as Barcelona announced the cancellation on their social media platforms due to the health concerns within their team.

Barcelona’s last international friendly game before the Juventus match was played on June 6, where they triumphed with a 2-0 victory over Vissel Kobe at the National Stadium in Japan.

For those hoping to catch the Barcelona vs. Juventus clash, Star Plus was the designated streaming platform where the match was available online. Unfortunately, no TV channel was set to broadcast the friendly, as it was exclusively streamed online.

The cancellation has left fans wondering about the future of this friendly match and whether it will be rescheduled. The news comes as a disappointment for football enthusiasts, who were expecting to witness an exhilarating encounter between two European football giants.

As of now, there is no information regarding refunds for ticket holders or any alternative plans regarding the match. Fans are advised to keep an eye on official announcements from Barcelona and Juventus for any updates or changes.

Despite the cancellation, fans can still enjoy pre-season football action through other upcoming matches and tournaments. In the meantime, supporters of both Barcelona and Juventus will have to wait patiently for their teams to return to the pitch and resume their football campaigns.