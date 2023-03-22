FC Barcelona win the Clasico against Real Madrid thanks to an injury-time goal. The victory against the archrival also means a preliminary decision in the fight for the championship. Barca’s lead is twelve points.

Dhe FC Barcelona won the Clasico thanks to a last-minute goal from joker Franck Kessie and further extended their lead over long-time rivals Real Madrid. The substitute midfielder scored in the second minute of added time on Sunday for the happy 2-1 (1-1) win for the leaders of the Spanish soccer championship.

Thanks to the success, Barcelona now have a twelve-point lead over second-placed Madrid. An own goal by Ronald Araujo (9th minute) put the guests in front. After the equalizer by Sergi Roberto (45th), Marco Asensio (80th) supposedly put Champions League winners Real in the lead. But after video evidence, the striker’s goal was disallowed for offside.

Real’s early lead was flattering, Los Blancos were the weaker team. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who beat Liverpool 1-0 during the week to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, put on a disappointing performance. Barcelona dominated the game for 90 minutes.

Xavi celebrates first Clasico home win as Barca coach

The game got hectic, especially after the break. The arch-rivals kept getting bogged down in heated duels. When things got dangerous, it was in the Madrilenians’ penalty area. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski failed with two good chances (58th and 67th). Everything pointed to a draw until Lewandowski had a flash of inspiration in stoppage time.

The Pole staged Baldé with a heel pass. The left-back immediately played the ball on to Kessié, who had been substituted on before. The Ivorian scored Barca’s acclaimed winner from 11 yards in the second minute of added time, giving Xavi his first Clasico home win as FC Barcelona manager.