Barcelona wins with Jordi Alba goal, Liga title is near – Football

(ANSA) – BARCELONA, MAY 02 – Victorious 1-0 over Osasuna with a goal from Jordi Alba in the second half, Barcelona are now very close to winning the 2023 La Liga title. In fact, they are now 14 points ahead of Real Madrid who are playing on Real Sociedad’s pitch and, for now, draw 0-0. After this 33rd day there will be five rounds left until the end of the championship.



Returning to Barça, he didn’t shine today, but the situation was resolved by Alba’s goal in the 40th minute. Osasuna, for his part, played ten men from the 27th minute following the expulsion of debutant Herrando for a foul on Pedri who was thrown on the net.



