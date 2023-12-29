Barcelona with Veselý and Satoranský was once again not enough for Monaco in the Euroleague

Barcelona lost the third of their last four matches in the elite competition and was replaced by Bologna in second place in the table. Monaco added their tenth win and, together with the other three teams, they already have a record worse than the Catalan team by just one win.

European Basketball League – 17th round: Alba Berlin – Olympiakos Piraeus 67:94 Monaco – FC Barcelona 91:71 (for the guests VESELÝ 6 points and 4 rebounds, SATORANSKÝ 2 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds) 1.Real Madrid171611487:126794,12 .Bologna171251401:136670,63.FC Barcelona171161402:134464,74.Panathinaikos Athens171071396:135158,85.Monaco171071382:134758,86.Fenerbahce Istanbul171071396:138858,87.Maccabi Tel. Aviv171071470:147458.88.Olympiakos Piraeus17981316:125752.99.Partizan Belgrade17981448:143152,910.Valencia17981269:126652,911.Baskonia17981403:140552,912.Bayern Munich17891353:138547,113.Milan177101344:131241,214.Anadolu Efes Istanbul1 77101381:148041,215.Crvena zvezda Belgrade176111374:137035,316.Žalgiris Kaunas175121335: 138029,417.Albums Berlin173141291:146617,618.Villeurbanne172151333:149211,8

