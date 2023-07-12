Barcelona’s Pursuit of Bernardo Silva: A Key Move to Dominate the 2023-24 Soccer Season

Title: Barcelona Sets Sights on Bernardo Silva for 2023-24 Season

Date: July 12, 2023

The current soccer champion of Spain, Barcelona, ​​has launched an ambitious plan to secure all possible titles in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Catalan club, under the guidance of their coach Xavi Hernández, has identified Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as a dream signing that could strengthen their squad significantly.

Spanish outlet ‘Mundo Deportivo’ reported on Wednesday that Xavi Hernández has a strong desire to bring in Bernardo Silva, who recently clinched the Champions League title with Manchester City. Described as the “whim for which the ‘mister’ would kill -soccer wise-,” the addition of Silva would be a significant boost to Barcelona’s midfield prowess.

Although securing the signature of Bernardo Silva won’t be an easy task, Barcelona intends to tempt the Portuguese midfielder with a substantial financial offer to expedite the transfer process. The success of the negotiation is said to depend on Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, who would be open to allowing Silva’s departure if Barcelona’s proposal fulfills everyone’s expectations.

According to Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, the club still needs to incorporate one right-back and two midfielders in their squad. Additionally, reports suggest that Bernardo Silva holds a strong desire to play for Xavi’s team at some point in his career, making Barcelona an attractive destination for the 28-year-old player.

To acquire Silva, Barcelona’s best option appears to be offering a loan with a mandatory purchase option to be executed in the following campaign. Furthermore, Silva’s representative, Jorge Mendes, has a good relationship with the board, which could facilitate the negotiation process.

Currently contracted with Manchester City until June 30, 2025, Bernardo Silva carries a hefty price tag of €80 million, as indicated by Transfermarkt. Barcelona remains determined to secure the services of the talented midfielder, but the success of their pursuit rests on their ability to present an enticing offer and convince Manchester City to part ways with Silva.

As Barcelona strategizes to build a formidable squad for the 2023-24 season, the potential addition of Bernardo Silva could strengthen their chances of reclaiming domestic and European glory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

