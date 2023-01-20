Home Sports Barcelona’s visa-free Gundogan plan is completed, players will join freely this summer – yqqlm
Barcelona's visa-free Gundogan plan is completed, players will join freely this summer

Barcelona's visa-free Gundogan plan is completed, players will join freely this summer

Original title: Barcelona’s visa-free Gundogan plan is completed, players will join freely this summer

Since the opening of the winter window, Barcelona has had trading contacts with many giant teams. According to Spanish media reports, Barcelona’s plan to waive Gundogan’s visa has been completed, and the Manchester City midfielder will come to the Nou Camp in June as a free agent.

The contract between Gundogan and Manchester City will expire this summer, but there has been no breakthrough in the renewal of the contract between the two parties. Under Guardiola, the German midfielder does not seem to be in the future plan. So far this season, he has played 25 games for Manchester City, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

Barcelona signed many players in a row with the economic leverage that shocked the world this season. The strength of the team has been greatly enhanced. They won the Western Super Cup before. This is the first championship for Barcelona after Messi left. . But their defeat in the Champions League still exposed the shortcomings of the lineup. In La Liga, they are not much ahead of Real Madrid, so winter window reinforcement is a must.

However, limited by the Financial Fair Play Act and the club’s own budget, Barcelona’s recent pursuit is basically visa-free. They did not renew their contract with Dembele in the summer window, but re-signed a new contract with the French international. Before that, they also wanted to exchange Casey and Brozovic to reduce the impact of Busquets’ possible departure.

According to a report from Spain's Six Channel reporter Jose Alvarez, Barcelona's signing of Gundogan has been completed, and the player will come to the Nou Camp as a free agent in June. There have been media reports before that Barcelona signed Gundogan and hoped that the 32-year-old midfielder could help the red and blue star Garvey grow.

