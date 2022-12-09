Home Sports Barella: “My Inter and I have changed. Now let’s get Napoli back”
Barella: "My Inter and I have changed. Now let's get Napoli back"

Barella: "My Inter and I have changed. Now let's get Napoli back"

The Sardinian midfielder takes stock: “We talked to each other, the results can be seen. The Scudetto remains our goal. And I want to be less fiery”

by our correspondent Filippo Conticello

Nicolò Barella is always an island within an island: this time it is in Malta, which certainly won’t be his Sardinia, but it is sheltered enough to rearrange ideas. Here in the warm mini-retreat, before returning to Milan today, the Inter midfielder-totem sees beyond the blue of the Mediterranean wide open in front of him: in his eyes there is only the run-up to the championship, the World Cup almost an annoying noise basically.

