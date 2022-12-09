Nicolò Barella is always an island within an island: this time it is in Malta, which certainly won’t be his Sardinia, but it is sheltered enough to rearrange ideas. Here in the warm mini-retreat, before returning to Milan today, the Inter midfielder-totem sees beyond the blue of the Mediterranean wide open in front of him: in his eyes there is only the run-up to the championship, the World Cup almost an annoying noise basically.