Il I swimthe one that today is unanimously recognized as the most successful Federation of our sports system, Italian pride in the world, hasn’t had a single for two months president and it is not known if, when and above all who will still be. the old one, Paolo Stretchershistorical head of the pool and Senator of Forza Italiawas banned for two years by the World Federation for violating the ethical code. However, the new one has not yet been elected: the domestic rules do not provide for it, not being the definitive sentence, but the World Aquatics he intends it. A short circuit which has already turned into an international diplomatic case, complete with stamped paperswhich also risks damaging the national teams.

The Barelli case continues to be enriched with new chapters, like a continuous game reversals in front, in which the teams score one point for each action. The story concerns various allegations, from the famous “double billings” for work on the swimming pool Italian Forum on the occasion of the 2009 World Cup, to a series of alleged payments during his management of the Len (the European League) to companies attributable to him, up to the contract between the same Len and the Federation Italian for the 2022 European Championships, prosecuted at different levels, criminal and sporting, in Italy and abroad. After the two-year disqualification imposed by the Ethics Panel of the Federation world, the news of the filing by the Swiss prosecutor of the accusations against him because they were “unfounded”, to which, however, he followed up (as told by Republic) the opening of a further file at the Prosecutor of Perugia for the same complaint filed by his opponent and predecessor to Len, Bartolo consolation. It will be up to the judiciary to establish how things really went: to date the fixed points are a sentence of conviction on appeal by the Court of Auditors for tax damages for the old works at the Foro Italico (arrived after the acquittal in site CRIMINAL) and the stalemate in Switzerland on the other complaints.

The urgency, however, now becomes understanding what will become of the Federation. Barelli handed over the management to his deputy and the Fin carry on as if nothing had happened. A situation that does not sit well with World Aquatics: the World Federation has written one official letter (That ilfattoquotidiano.it has seen) in which he orders to communicate by Monday 27 February when the new elections will take place, which however the Fin has no intention of summon. The question is specious. In its letter, the World Federation mentions the statute of the Finin which, however, the forfeiture is triggered only in the event of a permanent impediment from condemnation final. That of Barelli is within the Fina (where it is not appealable), but the blue manager has already appealed to the CAS, the Cassation of Sportwhich although it does not suspend the execution of the sentence has always been recognized as the last degree of judgment sporty. In fact, according to Italian standards, it can remain in the saddle and the Coni of Malagò he has no commissariat. An authentic juniper legal. In point of law Barelli could also be right, but the fact remains that there are no certainties about his return. Which leaves the Federation “decapitated” and the knife on the side of the handle in the hands of World Aquatics, which can unilaterally decide to sanction the FIN, and even cascade the national blue. The most successful federation in Italy at risk because of who made it great. According to Barelli an injustice, certainly a Sin.

