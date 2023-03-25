Home Sports Barelli is the group leader in the Chamber, seven new regional coordinators have been appointed
Silvio Berlusconi reorganize the team of Come on Italy. Paolo Barelli is the new group leader in the Chamber, while in the Senate it is confirmed Licia Ronzulli. The former president of the blue deputies, Alexander Cattaneo, becomes national deputy coordinator with responsibility for the territorial organization of the party, and will work alongside the minister Anna Maria Bernini. Six new regional coordinators have also been appointed: in Lombardy, in place of Ronzulli, he arrives Alessandro Sorte, Elizabeth Casellati in Basilicata and Claudius Lotito in Molise.

The new regional coordinators Among the seven new regional coordinators, also Rosaria Tassinari (Emilia Romagna), Marcello Caruso (in Sicily, where he had just been appointed commissioner in place of Gianfranco Miccichè), Marco Stella (Tuscany) and Flavio Tosi (Veneto).

Berlusconi: “A cohesive team rooted in the country” The news may not end there. “In the coming weeks we will announce the new structure of Forza Italia throughout its organization”, explained Silvio Berlusconi in a note, specifying that the appointments were decided “to give full support to the work” that awaits the party in view of the European elections “with a cohesive team rooted throughout the national territory”.

