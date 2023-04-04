Head-to-tail challenge at San Nicola, where a Bari that continues to cultivate the promotion dream hosts a Benevento more entangled than ever in the fight not to relegate. Match marked by a long-standing enmity, which has resurfaced in recent years, when the two clubs have once again crossed paths.

The Bari facility registers 21,082 spectators, of which 494 come from the Samnite capital. Pre game characterized by the field tour of the former red and white David Platt, the Englishman who with the shirt of cockerels he scored eleven goals in twenty-nine appearances during the 1991-92 season, before moving on to Juventus and, later, Sampdoria. Great ovation for him, with the home crowd hoping to revive the glories of that Serie A that has been missing for twelve years now.

As per tradition, on the notes of the hymn, the Nord transforms into a carpet of scarves, restoring the usual compact and colorful image and reminding – to those who have demonized this instrument so much lately – how easy it is to create color in one’s sector. A color that is even more accentuated by the beautiful smoke which, a few minutes later, takes shape, cloaking a good part of the stadium and throwing that acrid smell with a primordial taste into the nostrils of those present. Scarves plus pyrotechnics: guaranteed success.

I supporter Campanians enter the game that has just begun, settling in the upper part of the sector and letting the banners fly below. The people of Benevento put themselves on display with many slaps and long-lasting choirs, well paced by the drum, continuing in the beautiful singing performance even when Bari takes up 2-0, securing the result. The union between all the components of the Giallorossi supporter has brought benefits to the cause and the not so exciting season has certainly skimmed off the attendance, at least away from home. So what emerges is a sector mostly represented by organized cheering, which despite a team in great difficulty, is heard several times in the dispersive San Nicola and looks good in the presence of an opponent who is always noisy and difficult to undermine.

On the home front, the North – which today hosts the Salerno twins – shows off an excellent performance. In addition to the already mentioned notes of color due to the scarf and smoke, the people of Bari give us a lot of voice, with a constant and at times powerful support. From the central “petal” i Follow us they coordinate the curve, finding prompt and impeccable help from the groups positioned laterally. When in the second half, first Antenucci on a penalty and then Folorunsho at the end of a good action, Mignani’s team settled the English Witch, of notable impact are the exultation and the following choirs that reverberate in the cathedral of San Nicola. A stadium that continues to be little loved by Apulian fans and which probably represents one of the greatest architectural works created without taking into account the context in which they would have been used. Ergo: a beautiful structure to look at, but certainly not suitable for football and, even more, for the spread of cheer.

At the triple whistle there is applause for the cockerels, which continue to undermine the top positions. Concerns and grumbling among the Samnite ranks, where the specter of Serie C seems frightening, despite the fact that there is still a fair portion of the championship to be played. From the point of view of public order, nothing to report, while on the bleachers the two groups of fans limited themselves to sporadic teasing.

Massimo D’Innocenzi