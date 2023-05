May 1st with the 35th matchday of Serie B live on Sky Sport. Promotion match-point for Frosinone: if they beat Reggina tonight they are in Serie A. Genoa draws 0-0 with Sudtirol, Bari also slows down with Cittadella. Parma reassembled from Benevento last, Ascoli sees the playoffs. Three saving points for Brescia. In the 12.30 match Palermo held back by Como, Sunday victory for Cagliari and 1-1 between Spal and Perugia HIGHLIGHTS – STANDINGS