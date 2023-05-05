It is played on Monday 1 May and a downpour hits Bari which lasts throughout the game. Despite the day of celebration that calls for other commitments or leisure and the water that gives no respite, the Curva Nord overall appears pretty full. Right from the start, the incitement is powerful and constant, aimed above all at “believing” in the fight for promotion to Serie A. The message, however, was not received by the team on the field who did not go beyond a draw, a wasted opportunity given the draw Genoa to Bolzano and which is increasingly likely to postpone the hopes of a place in the top division to the playoffs.

Lots of smoke bombs lit during the game, the flags are always in the wind as if to challenge the inclement sky, overall a curve over the top this time too. From Cittadella there are instead the “Ribaltai” which are positioned in the lower balcony. They too, in the rain, are very busy despite the small number. Their presence is to be appreciated, in this very distant away match of St. Nicholas. They are clearly not the best seen this year but they are certainly a reality that has grown over time and which, proportionally to its catchment area, does its duty to the end. And that should be enough to give the granades sincere applause.

Massimo D’Innocenzi