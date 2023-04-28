The “San Nicola” match between Bari and Como is played several days in advance. There are the inevitable premises of the field, where the Apulian team must at all costs take advantage of the internal shift in order not to lose contact from Genoa and from that second place which means direct promotion, even if Como, suspended in that mid-table limbo he can’t give anything away if you don’t want to complicate life or maybe dream in turn of hooking up to the playoff train.

Beyond the purely football issues, however, the day before was also tormented by the usual ravings of the various supervisory bodies, which kept the sale of tickets in the away sector hanging in the balance for a long time until, as explained by the group like 1907 in a note, the Como fans themselves said enough to this back and forth by calling themselves out of the away match, which became increasingly difficult to organize, from a logistical point of view, as the days went by and the stalemate continued.

In the guest sector therefore, there is only a small guest representation. Overall, the few present rarely mention any chorus which, in such a large and dispersive basin, in the face of an important opposing presence, it was above all impossible to hear.

Also on this occasion, the Curva Nord was beautiful. Although the team did not show the grit necessary to take those three coveted points, the Bari supporters tried in every way to push the eleven onto the pitch, with the intention of convincing them to believe not only in achieving the small goal in the short term path, but also to the more ambitious and long-term one called Serie A. Difficult but not impossible.

