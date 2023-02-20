There are 16,172 spectators (7,651 season-ticket holders, 1,094 visiting fans) according to the company’s official data, who flocked to this match at the “San Nicola” which pits two teams at the antipodes of the standings: Bari, who are tailing the top teams dream of promotion, the Cosenza sadly at the bottom of the rankings. Despite everything, the away sector looks pretty full, giving a very interesting glance. The challenge to the presidency impacts on the vocal performance, which is not very constant, even if the repeated choirs are of excellent workmanship. The north bend at home, on the other hand, appears to be pretty full as always and offers a good test overall. On the field, Bari wins with a 2 to 1 and three more points that allow the red and white to remain in the wake of Genoa and the second position that is worth direct promotion to Serie A. Cosenza, on the other hand, always hopelessly last.

Massimo D’Innocenzi