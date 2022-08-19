In anticipation of the second day of the cadet championship at San Nicola, the two newly promoted players bring home one point each. Great protagonist Pigliacelli among the Sicilians, Marconi expelled in the final

The San Nicola re-embraces the B with the derby of the South between newly promoted: Bari-Palermo does not disappoint, turns on the Friday of the championship and gives jolts for 90 minutes. Valente takes the guests ahead in the 37th minute, the Apulians respond with Cheddira’s paw in the middle of the second half. The Sicilians remain in ten to 5 ‘from the end for the expulsion of Marconi, but the triple whistle resists the 1-1. For Mignani and Corini, there are a full stop and a half smile each.

sprint start — A lively start, with great chances on both sides. Mignani’s team close to the lead after 5 ‘: Folorunsho serves Antenucci from the right, the attacker from Molise misses the appointment with the network a stone’s throw from the line. A turn of the clock and it’s up to the rosanero, who respond with Elia’s right, after a rebound in the small area: Caprile deflects for a corner. At the quarter of an hour it is Palermo again: Broh’s progression on the right and cross in the middle for Floriano, who does not find the coordination for the right on the fly. The Apulians grow with the passing of the minutes: at 18 ‘the right foot goes out on a free kick by Folorunsho, three minutes later Pigliacelli responds to Ricci’s left. Danger for the rosanero also in the 34th minute: Botta’s throw for Cheddira, who returns and frees the right. Pigliacelli is always ready and on the reversal in front he hits Corini’s team: counterattack, four against two, Floriano’s assist for Valente and right at the far post which is worth 1-0. The Var validates, everything is regular. The Apulians feel the blow, but at the end of the fraction they caress the equal with the right of Cheddira, who tries to mock Pigliacelli with a lob: conclusion just above the crossbar. Last frame with Brunori’s right-footed shot: Pucino’s rescue was decisive. See also Giordano Signorile, the Italian dancer who was in Kiev rescued in Rome

red and white recovery — Upon returning, the white and red attitude is the right one. Maita shows up immediately with a nice percussion: Pigliacelli raises the corner with a great reflex. Another chance for Mignani’s men in the 53rd minute with Antenucci’s left from the edge of the area, which touches the crossbar. At 68 ‘the San Nicola explodes. Antenucci manages the ball on the right, Damiani falls to the ground and the attacker crosses in the middle: Cheddira is the quickest, the paw is worth 1-1. Here, too, you need the video to validate, but the review confirms and the result comes back into balance. The teams get longer, the imprecision increases as the ninetieth is approaching. Key episode 5 ‘from the end: Cheddira, launched at the net, is spread by Marconi on the edge of the area. Camplone draws the yellow, but called back to the Var he changes his decision: red card for the defender and Palermo in 10. At 89 ‘the last real thrill of the match: Maiello spikes in the area for an irrepressible Cheddira, the attacker’s left finds the gloves of the usually Pigliacelli. In the six minutes of injury time he resisted 1-1.

