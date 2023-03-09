Good turnout at St. Nicholas where Bari hosts Venice in the hunt for the three useful points to stay in Genoa’s wake and clinging to the hope of hooking up one of the two places useful for direct promotion to Serie A.

There are exactly 20,430 spectators present according to the official data released by the Apulian company, an important audience frame for a midweek shift. Among these are 48 ultras following the orange-greens who compact behind their patches and form a nice square. They are rarely heard but it is inevitable that this is the case due to the numerical proportions involved and the dispersion of the Bari system but they are constantly seen in movement and this in itself is a symptom of a living proof and not of mere presence.

The home Curva Nord offers a splendid torch with a vintage flavor and a decisive and noisy support that leads the team by the hand to a difficult success against the Lagunari. Choirs of teasing from both sides.

Massimo D’Innocenzi