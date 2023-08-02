Home » Baribo moves from WAC to MLS
Baribo moves from WAC to MLS

Israel international Tai Baribo will go on to score goals in Major League Soccer (MLS). The 25-year-old striker is moving from Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC to Philadelphia Union with immediate effect, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

There Baribo signed a contract for two and a half years. The attacker came to Lavanttal from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021 and ended the past two seasons as WAC’s top scorer.

No information was given about the amount of the transfer fee. Baribo scored a total of 37 goals and seven assists in 73 games for the Wolfsbergers.

